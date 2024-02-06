All sections
NewsNovember 24, 2021

Cape police investigating Friday report of shots fired

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating a Friday report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Henderson Avenue. Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. and located shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that the east side of a parked and unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire...

Monica Obradovic

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating a Friday report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Henderson Avenue.

Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. and located shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that the east side of a parked and unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Joey Hann said the department is unaware of when the shots were fired.

"We did receive calls for shots fired earlier in the day that could have been from this incident, but that is uncertain at this time," Hann said.

Officers canvassed the area but no direct witnesses were located. The only cameras in the area did not capture the incident, according to Hann.

