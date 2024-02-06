Cape police investigating disturbance, shots fired Sunday morning

Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired early Sunday at Broadway and Ellis Street.
The incident was reported at 1:25 a.m. In a text message to the Southeast Missourian, police Sgt. Joey Hann said a crowd dispersed and officers checked the area.
Four spent 9 mm shell casings were found on a parking lot at 730 Broadway, Hann wrote in the text.
“No victims were located, no one would give a statement of what occurred and no property damage was located,” Hann wrote.
The investigation is ongoing and the public is encouraged to contact police with any information about the incident, Hann advised.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.