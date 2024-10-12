All sections
NewsOctober 14, 2024

Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train

Cape Girardeau Police investigate the death of Kraig Blair, 32, from Scott City, found dead after being struck by a train. Preliminary findings suggest he was lying on the tracks. Investigation ongoing.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating the death of a Scott City man who was found Sunday, Oct. 13, after he was struck by a train.

According to a Cape Girardeau police news release, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a train in the area of North Main Street and Park Drive. The release states officers determined the victim was deceased and was identified as Kraig Blair, 32.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Blair was laying on the train track when the train struck him," the release states.

According to the department, detectives are continuing to follow-up with this investigation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

