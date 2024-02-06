All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2020

Cape police investigate Thursday night report of shots fired from vehicle near College Street

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, an anonymous caller reported the occupants of a silver passenger car fired shots out the passenger side of the vehicle as it traveled on College Street. ...

Ben Matthews
A street sign is seen Monday marking the intersection of College and South Pacific streets in Cape Girardeau.
A street sign is seen Monday marking the intersection of College and South Pacific streets in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, an anonymous caller reported the occupants of a silver passenger car fired shots out the passenger side of the vehicle as it traveled on College Street.

Officers responded to the scene, Hann stated, but no damage or evidence was located.

Local News

