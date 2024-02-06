Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired.
According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, an anonymous caller reported the occupants of a silver passenger car fired shots out the passenger side of the vehicle as it traveled on College Street.
Officers responded to the scene, Hann stated, but no damage or evidence was located.
