Cape police investigate spray-paint vandalism

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the northwest part of the city.

Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message to the Southeast Missourian that police received multiple reports of spray-paint damage, starting Tuesday around 6 a.m.

Vandals spray painted a garage in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive and a vehicle in the 2100 block of Yorktown Drive. A dentist's sign was spray painted and damaged in the 1200 block of North Cape Rock Drive.

Damage also was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter Drive. Hann wrote that there were reports of "lots of additional minor vandalism."

Cape Girardeau resident Dennis Bell said his black Tahoe, parked outside his Yorktown Drive home, was sprayed with yellow paint. A white car across the street also was spray painted, he said Tuesday.

Bell said he has a security camera which is motion activated. But the camera only captured video of a vehicle leaving the scene at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday.

He said a Facebook post of graffiti on a garage door in the Lakewood area likely is the work of the same vandals because they involved similar colors to those used on the Yorktown vehicles.