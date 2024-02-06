All sections
September 28, 2019

Cape police investigate shooting

A Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night in the 1400 block of North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, ran to a neighbor's home and asked him to call 911, police Sgt. Joey Hann said...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night in the 1400 block of North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, ran to a neighbor's home and asked him to call 911, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m.

Hann said the victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body. The shots were fired from a small-caliber handgun, according to Hann.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then transported early Friday to a St. Louis hospital where he was reported in stable condition, Hann said.

Police continued to investigate the shooting Friday.

Police released no other information as of late Friday afternoon.

