Cape police investigate shooting

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Water Street northwest of Honkers Boat Dock in the Red Star neighborhood.
The incident occurred Thursday shortly after 8 p.m., according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.
"An adult male called for help," police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
The victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Hann.
He was taken to a local hospital and then transported early today to a St. Louis hospital where he is in stable condition, Hann said.
Detectives began investigating the shooting Thursday night. As of Friday morning, police had no suspects, Hann said.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
