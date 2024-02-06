Cape police investigate Monday night shooting; 1 injured

An adult, male victim was transported to a local hospital Monday night in Cape Girardeau after being shot in the thigh by a handgun, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Hann stated the shooting is believed to have occurred in an alley behind 16 N. Henderson Ave.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Independence Street at 9:44 p.m. to treat the victim until the victim was transferred into the care of Cape County Private Ambulance at 9:55 p.m., according to battalion chief Dustin Koerber.
No suspects have been taken into custody, Hann stated, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.
