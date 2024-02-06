Cape police investigate Monday night shooting; 1 injured

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Independence Street at 9:44 p.m. to treat the victim until the victim was transferred into the care of Cape County Private Ambulance at 9:55 p.m., according to battalion chief Dustin Koerber.

No suspects have been taken into custody, Hann stated, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.