NewsNovember 4, 2019

Cape police identify shooting victim

Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis. Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis.

Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

According to a release from police, they have identified both victims and the investigation continues.

Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or motive.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the shootings to contact police at (573) 335-6621; the department’s anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

