Cape police identify shooting victim

Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis.
Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
According to a release from police, they have identified both victims and the investigation continues.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or motive.
Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the shootings to contact police at (573) 335-6621; the department’s anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
