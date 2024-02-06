Cape police determine no credible threat regarding SEMO District Fair

Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a statement indicating that after investigating alleged social media posts regarding a potential threat to "shoot up" SEMO District Fair, no credible threat was found.
The statement indicated police will still have a heightened presence at the fair Saturday, Sept. 16, the final day of the fair in Cape Girardeau.
