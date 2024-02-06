Cape police detain Charleston man on drug, gun charges

Cape Girardeau Police on Friday arrested a Charleston, Missouri, man who was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Teco Vanshawn Woods, 33, with first-degree drug trafficking, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon (harboring a weapon in the presence of illegal drugs).

Woods’ bond was set at $100,000, cash or surety.

Cape Girardeau police determined Woods was a suspect in a theft at Wal-Mart, and they found Woods at a gas station on William Street, Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck said.

Glueck declined to elaborate on whether officers initiated a traffic stop or found drugs on Woods’ person or in a vehicle. Glueck also declined to state the amount of each drug that was recovered by police.