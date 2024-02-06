All sections
NewsDecember 27, 2016

Cape police detain Charleston man on drug, gun charges

Cape Girardeau Police on Friday arrested a Charleston, Missouri, man who was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Teco Vanshawn Woods, 33, with first-degree trafficking in drugs, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon (harboring a weapon in the presence of illegal drugs)...

Ben Kleine

Cape Girardeau Police on Friday arrested a Charleston, Missouri, man who was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Teco Vanshawn Woods, 33, with first-degree drug trafficking, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon (harboring a weapon in the presence of illegal drugs).

Woods’ bond was set at $100,000, cash or surety.

Cape Girardeau police determined Woods was a suspect in a theft at Wal-Mart, and they found Woods at a gas station on William Street, Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck said.

Glueck declined to elaborate on whether officers initiated a traffic stop or found drugs on Woods’ person or in a vehicle. Glueck also declined to state the amount of each drug that was recovered by police.

The statutory limit for first-degree trafficking is 30 grams or more of heroin, eight grams or more of cocaine base, 30 grams or more of methamphetamine or 30 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Recent drug-trafficking cases from area counties involved much larger amounts of drugs, including Brandon Ray Hamilton, 32, of Cape Girardeau, who was arrested and charged with having 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine in October, and Trevor Scott Park, 41, and Rachel Sarah Record, 41, of Perryville, Missouri, who were arrested and charged with trying to buy a kilogram of methamphetmine in September.

Woods pleaded guilty to distribution in August 2003 in Mississippi County.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 3415 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

