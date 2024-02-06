All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Cape Police Department updating new push-alert notification system, rolling out new app

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has upgraded its push-alert system and launched a new app to keep residents informed about local incidents. The app allows users to send anonymous tips and receive updates.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced it has updated its push-alert notification system and is rolling out an updated Cape Girardeau PD app.

According to a CGPD news release, the notification has been updated to send text and email messages to keep the community updated about "crimes, wanted suspects, road closures as well as critical incidents". The release states the app has been developed by tip411 and will give community members access to information, alerts and also send anonymous tips to the police department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The Cape Girardeau PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of our residents and business owners," the release states. "The Cape Girardeau PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender."

According to the document, officers can view the person's anonymous tip and create a two-way conversation with them, while keeping their anonymity. The release states that people who don't have smartphones can also send an anonymous tip via their cellphone and text the "keyword CAPEPD and their message/tip to 847411".

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 28
Cape Police Department arrest alleged assault suspects
NewsJan. 28
Missouri Gov. Kehoe vows state takeover of St. Louis police ...
NewsJan. 28
Sterling Bank names new Cape Girardeau market president
NewsJan. 28
Cape County Commission OKs budget adjustments, highway plans

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, burglary
NewsJan. 28
Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, burglary
Cape Fire Department responds to house fire on Lexington Avenue
NewsJan. 28
Cape Fire Department responds to house fire on Lexington Avenue
Former Cape City Councilman Pierce granted another extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsJan. 27
Former Cape City Councilman Pierce granted another extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
NewsJan. 25
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
Sales tax report shows strong January collection numbers in Cape County
NewsJan. 25
Sales tax report shows strong January collection numbers in Cape County
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged rape, disseminating private sexual images
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged rape, disseminating private sexual images
Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape
NewsJan. 24
Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape
Police report 1-25-25
NewsJan. 24
Police report 1-25-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy