The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced it has updated its push-alert notification system and is rolling out an updated Cape Girardeau PD app.
According to a CGPD news release, the notification has been updated to send text and email messages to keep the community updated about "crimes, wanted suspects, road closures as well as critical incidents". The release states the app has been developed by tip411 and will give community members access to information, alerts and also send anonymous tips to the police department.
"The Cape Girardeau PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of our residents and business owners," the release states. "The Cape Girardeau PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender."
According to the document, officers can view the person's anonymous tip and create a two-way conversation with them, while keeping their anonymity. The release states that people who don't have smartphones can also send an anonymous tip via their cellphone and text the "keyword CAPEPD and their message/tip to 847411".
