The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced it has updated its push-alert notification system and is rolling out an updated Cape Girardeau PD app.

According to a CGPD news release, the notification has been updated to send text and email messages to keep the community updated about "crimes, wanted suspects, road closures as well as critical incidents". The release states the app has been developed by tip411 and will give community members access to information, alerts and also send anonymous tips to the police department.