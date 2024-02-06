Cape police department to roll out body-worn cameras in summer

A public forum was held Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Police Department with a focus on the introduction of body-worn cameras for officers. Department crime analyst Cpl. Ryan Droege lead the discussion and said the cameras could be in use by early August if all goes as planned.

Droege emphasized the correlation between ï¿½better officers, better cityï¿½ and the use of body-worn cameras.

Improved evidence for prosecutions and training were the two main things Droege said were taken into consideration before considering introducing the cameras.

ï¿½Better training makes better officers,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½And thatï¿½s kind of what weï¿½re all about here.ï¿½

He said the technology is ï¿½not going to fix everything,ï¿½ but it would be helpful to Cape Girardeau law enforcement.

Cpl. Ryan Droege gives a presentation on body-worn cameras Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Droege said the cameras would attach to the vests of law enforcement officers and can either be initiated manually with a press of a button or automatically activated via Bluetooth from within the patrol car ï¿½when certain criteria is met,ï¿½ such as sirens being turned on.

According to national studies, Droege said, and compared to local statistics through the years, complaints directed at the Cape Girardeau Police Department have dropped to an average of about five a year. But with the implementation of this new technology, he hopes that number decreases even more.

Droege said if there were still complaints, they could be researched much faster with no need for a special investigation, made possible through the availability of captured video.

The cameras, storage and software totaled nearly $154,000, with each body-camera costing approximately $275 ï¿½ which does include a 1-year warranty, he said.

The presence of body-worn cameras, according to Droege, would also improve behavior, which he described as human nature.

Breita Church listens to Cpl. Ryan Droege during his presentation on body-worn cameras Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½If you have a camera going, people act more civilly. Itï¿½s just the way weï¿½re wired,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Thatï¿½s why in a store, you put up a security camera. It doesnï¿½t matter if itï¿½s working or not. In your mind, youï¿½re on camera. You will act differently.ï¿½

Droege also pointed out how the importance of privacy plays into the equation.

With the view of ï¿½everything should be recorded so we can see whatï¿½s going on,ï¿½ people didnï¿½t necessarily realize what that meant, he said.

ï¿½If everythingï¿½s being recorded, thatï¿½s a lot of private information; thatï¿½s a lot of peoplesï¿½ private homes; thatï¿½s a lot of data being stored,ï¿½ Droege said.