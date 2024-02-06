All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration to Cape Council

The Cape Girardeau Police Department presented their anonymous tip app and security camera registration program to the City Council on Monday, highlighting privacy features and community involvement in crime prevention.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Brad Smith speaks to the City Council about the department's anonymous tip app Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Brad Smith speaks to the City Council about the department's anonymous tip app Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau police officials spoke to the City Council about features of the department's anonymous tip app and camera registration Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Chief of police Adam Glueck and Lt. Brad Smith gave the presentation. Smith spoke about the features and anonymity of the Cape PD Tips app powered by Tip 411.

Smith said the department has used the software since December 2014. He said when a person sends an anonymous tip, the server scrubs the IP addresses and GPS locations of the sender.

Smith said if there were a court order to get information from the tipster, it couldn't be done. He said the department get tips ranging from criminal activity to nuisance violations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Glueck said with the new updates to the app, the department can now put out notifications with pictures and statements. He said only people who have signed into their account and turned on notifications will receive them.

Smith said with many people having Ring or Blink cameras, the city has a security camera registration program. He said to register a camera, residents basically give police their name and address, with some way of contacting the person.

"We don't capture your IP address. We don't get login information," Smith said. "For us, you actually dig through your footage, not us."

Glueck said the registration form for cameras is on the city's website. For more information on registering a security camera, residents may visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/police/crime_prevention/security_camera_registration. For more on downloading the crime tips app, visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/police/anonymous_crime_tips.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust
NewsFeb. 4
Charleston man arrested after allegedly making terrorist thr...
NewsFeb. 4
New Madrid County's new sheriff aims for transparency and pr...
NewsFeb. 4
Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
NewsFeb. 3
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
NewsFeb. 3
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
NewsFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
NewsFeb. 1
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
NewsFeb. 1
Legislators talk income tax, petitions, water rights at Cape chamber event
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
NewsFeb. 1
Rediger Parkway sign installed above Century Casino entrance
Police report 2-1-25
NewsJan. 31
Police report 2-1-25
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
NewsJan. 31
Parts of West Rodney Drive close due to water main break; no boil advisory expected
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy