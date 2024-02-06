Cape Girardeau police officials spoke to the City Council about features of the department's anonymous tip app and camera registration Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Chief of police Adam Glueck and Lt. Brad Smith gave the presentation. Smith spoke about the features and anonymity of the Cape PD Tips app powered by Tip 411.

Smith said the department has used the software since December 2014. He said when a person sends an anonymous tip, the server scrubs the IP addresses and GPS locations of the sender.

Smith said if there were a court order to get information from the tipster, it couldn't be done. He said the department get tips ranging from criminal activity to nuisance violations.