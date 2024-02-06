Cape Girardeau police officials spoke to the City Council about features of the department's anonymous tip app and camera registration Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.
Chief of police Adam Glueck and Lt. Brad Smith gave the presentation. Smith spoke about the features and anonymity of the Cape PD Tips app powered by Tip 411.
Smith said the department has used the software since December 2014. He said when a person sends an anonymous tip, the server scrubs the IP addresses and GPS locations of the sender.
Smith said if there were a court order to get information from the tipster, it couldn't be done. He said the department get tips ranging from criminal activity to nuisance violations.
Glueck said with the new updates to the app, the department can now put out notifications with pictures and statements. He said only people who have signed into their account and turned on notifications will receive them.
Smith said with many people having Ring or Blink cameras, the city has a security camera registration program. He said to register a camera, residents basically give police their name and address, with some way of contacting the person.
"We don't capture your IP address. We don't get login information," Smith said. "For us, you actually dig through your footage, not us."
Glueck said the registration form for cameras is on the city's website. For more information on registering a security camera, residents may visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/police/crime_prevention/security_camera_registration. For more on downloading the crime tips app, visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/police/anonymous_crime_tips.
