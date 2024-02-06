All sections
NewsJuly 7, 2022

Cape Police Department respond to ShotSpotter detection

Beau Nations

Beau Nations

Cape Girardeau police responded Tuesday night to a gunshot detected by the city's ShotSpotter system, which was set up last month.

Officers were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of College Street for the gunshot.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Officers found damage to a vehicle caused by a bullet, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege.

"Two juveniles were cited for non-firearm offenses. No other arrests were made," he said.

Two gunshot incidents are currently under investigation by the department from Monday, along with an armed robbery investigation at Marco's Pizza.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

