Cape Police Department respond to ShotSpotter detection

Cape Girardeau police responded Tuesday night to a gunshot detected by the city's ShotSpotter system, which was set up last month.
Officers were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of College Street for the gunshot.
No injuries were reported from the incident. Officers found damage to a vehicle caused by a bullet, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege.
"Two juveniles were cited for non-firearm offenses. No other arrests were made," he said.
Two gunshot incidents are currently under investigation by the department from Monday, along with an armed robbery investigation at Marco's Pizza.
