Cape Police Department begins Take Me Home program for missing people

Cape Girardeau Police Department has implemented a program — "Take Me Home" — to assist officers in locating people who may need special assistance and to better understand their needs when located.

The program is intended to serve people with cognitive or developmental disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome, dementia and/or other medical conditions. Any Cape Girardeau citizen who needs special assistance qualifies to be put on the program's registry.

If an individual enrolled in the program goes missing and is unable to communicate their name or address effectively, officers can access Take Me Home in their police cruisers for a recent photo of the person to help find them or, alternatively, get the photo out to the public to help in the search. The information submitted by families or individuals includes a current photograph, emergency contacts, demographic information and addresses.

"Take Me Home is voluntary for citizens that participate, and all information is kept confidential," according to the Take Me Home website.

To register for the program, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org, under the "Departments" tab, select "Police," then "Citizen Services" and "Take Me Home." Complete the form, including any notable features of the person, what type of disability affects them and a preferred hospital.