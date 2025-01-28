All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Cape Police Department arrest alleged assault suspects

Cape Girardeau Police arrested three suspects in connection with an assault on North Silver Springs. The suspects face charges after being identified through surveillance footage.

Nathan Gladden
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an assault Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 500 block of North Silver Springs.

According to a CGPD news release, when officers arrived at the location, they found the victim had injuries "consistent with blunt force trauma". After obtaining footage from the area of the incident, the document states the police observed two vehicles drive into the parking lot of Quick N Save.

The release states once the victim left one of the vehicles and approached the other two, the suspects charged the person striking him in the head and knocking the victim to the ground. According to the same document, another suspect started to kick and punch the victim's head and body several times.

The release states the officers identified the suspects as Conner Appleton-Greer, 20, of Morehouse; Braxton Plaskie, 20, of Sikeston; and Tanner Watkins, 22, of Bertrand. Both Plaskin and Watkins are being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, while Appleton-Greer is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

