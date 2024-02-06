Cape police clarify new false alarm policy

Late last month, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a false-alarm reduction plan to take effect July 1, spurred by a large number of erroneous alarms city police and fire officials said is draining staff time and diverting resources away from legitimate calls for service and emergency situations.
Cape Girardeau police and fire personnel responded to more than 2,300 alarms in the past year inside city limits and it was later determined 95% of them were illegitimate.
According to Adam Glueck, assistant Cape Girardeau police chief for support services, 75% of false alarms come from businesses, with the remainder of the bad alerts emanating from residential homes.
The majority of false alarms, according to an April 21 news release, are the result of user error, wrong installation or equipment failure -- noting "some alarm holders have allowed for over 40 non-legitimate alarm occurrences at their sites within a single year."
Cape Girardeau City Council actually passed an ordinance authorizing this plan back on June 15 but largely because of the impact of COVID-19, local implementation has been delayed until now.
The city is using a third-party out-of-state vendor, Maryland-based Public Safety Corporation's CryWolf False Alarm Solutions, to implement the plan to begin levying a fine on businesses and residents under certain conditions.
"Our whole goal in this is to reduce the number of false alarms; it's not to make money," explained Glueck Friday, adding all who pay utilities in Cape Girardeau received an insert in their most recent billing, alerting customers to the July 1 deadline to get their alarms registered.
"Like the alarm companies, the city wants the same thing -- alarms that work correctly and report emergencies," he added.
The alarm registration fee is $25 and the annual renewal is also $25, both payable directly to CryWolf, said Glueck, who adds there is an escalating fee structure for multiple alarms.
"In the first 12 months, if someone's alarm turns out to be false, we won't charge for the first one," advised Glueck, who noted if a customer takes an online "alarm school" program, a second illegitimate alarm may also be forgiven.
Without alarm school, the fines are the following: $50 for a second false alarm, $75 for a third, $100 for a fourth and afterward rising $50 per alarm from five-to-eight with $300 the maximum fine levied.
"If people want to appeal the fine, they'll have their own account in CryWolf so they can send their reasoning directly to the vendor," Glueck said. "CryWolf will then contact me and I will forward the matter to (the city's) board of appeals."
The city's seven-member appeals board meets on the second Thursday of each month if there is business awaiting action.
"I will tell you if it's clear there was some kind of mix-up on either (the police) response or that of the fire department, then we can just handle that ourselves directly with the customer," Glueck said.
The city said alarm owners may register their alarms in one of two ways:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.