Cape police clarify new false alarm policy

Late last month, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a false-alarm reduction plan to take effect July 1, spurred by a large number of erroneous alarms city police and fire officials said is draining staff time and diverting resources away from legitimate calls for service and emergency situations.

Cape Girardeau police and fire personnel responded to more than 2,300 alarms in the past year inside city limits and it was later determined 95% of them were illegitimate.

According to Adam Glueck, assistant Cape Girardeau police chief for support services, 75% of false alarms come from businesses, with the remainder of the bad alerts emanating from residential homes.

The majority of false alarms, according to an April 21 news release, are the result of user error, wrong installation or equipment failure -- noting "some alarm holders have allowed for over 40 non-legitimate alarm occurrences at their sites within a single year."

Pandemic delay

Cape Girardeau City Council actually passed an ordinance authorizing this plan back on June 15 but largely because of the impact of COVID-19, local implementation has been delayed until now.

The city is using a third-party out-of-state vendor, Maryland-based Public Safety Corporation's CryWolf False Alarm Solutions, to implement the plan to begin levying a fine on businesses and residents under certain conditions.

"Our whole goal in this is to reduce the number of false alarms; it's not to make money," explained Glueck Friday, adding all who pay utilities in Cape Girardeau received an insert in their most recent billing, alerting customers to the July 1 deadline to get their alarms registered.

"Like the alarm companies, the city wants the same thing -- alarms that work correctly and report emergencies," he added.