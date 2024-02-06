Cape police: Child-abduction report unfounded

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of attempted child abduction Sunday afternoon at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but officers found no criminal behavior, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Sunday night.
“Should we feel that there is an imminent threat to public safety, you can be assured that we will make notifications through local media channels and our social media to keep our citizens aware and safe,” the department stated on its Facebook page.
The post also mentioned recent reports of suspicious men at Capaha Park and Arena Park, and the department encouraged Cape Girardeau residents to continue to report anything suspicious.
