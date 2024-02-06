Cape police chief releases 2020 crime statistics

Police chief Wes Blair briefly presented his “2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview” report to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, with the majority of categories in decline year-to-year.
Assaults rose by 6.25% from 2019: 128 to 136.
Domestic assaults were down year-to-year by 26% (250-185); robberies fell 31% (39-27) and murders dropped 50% (6-3).
Shots fired with no injuries rose 27% from 2019: 355 to 451.
Self-inflicted wounds rose year-to-year from one to five.
Calls for service dropped 16% (56,347-47,144).
Motor vehicle collisions without injuries fell 14% (1,634-1,400), while collisions with injuries dropped 38% (474-294).
