Cape police chief releases 2020 crime statistics

Police chief Wes Blair briefly presented his “2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview” report to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, with the majority of categories in decline year-to-year.

Assaults rose by 6.25% from 2019: 128 to 136.

Domestic assaults were down year-to-year by 26% (250-185); robberies fell 31% (39-27) and murders dropped 50% (6-3).