Cape police chief: City sees drop in violent crime

Violent crime declined by more than 15 percent in Cape Girardeau last year compared to the average for the previous five years, police chief Wes Blair said Monday.

He credited several new crime-fighting initiatives for the downturn.

They include deployment of extra patrols, use of a multiagency street crimes task force, creation of Watch on Wheels, use of body-worn cameras for officers, expansion of the K-9 unit, development of a crisis intervention team and opening of a police substation at Saint Francis Medical Center.

The police department within the next month plans to open a substation in south Cape Girardeau at 402 S. Sprigg St., in the space formerly occupied by the SNAP (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please) community organization, Blair said.

The Community Counseling Center leases the building and has agreed to provide space there for the new substation, he said.

SNAP founder Felice Patton said her organization will move to office space at 500 S. Frederick St.

Blair said neither the Saint Francis substation, which opened in December in space next to the emergency room, nor the South Sprigg Street substation will operate 24 hours a day.

Officers will use the substations as needed to interview witnesses or write reports, he said.

Since the police station has relocated to a site near Arena Park, the police department has been looking for a location to house a substation on the city's south side.

"We told the community we would have something down there, so we needed to do something, and this opportunity came up," Blair said in advance of Monday night's city council meeting.

As for the crime statistics, Blair cautioned while the percentage drop in violent crimes is good news, the number of incidents in various categories is relatively small.

In 2018, Cape Girardeau experienced 191 violent crimes compared to 225 for the five-year average, Blair told the city council at Monday's study session.

On a year-to-year basis, violent crimes dropped by more than 17 percent from 2017 to 2018,

Violent crimes include homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults that cause serious bodily injuries, Blair said.

The number of violent crimes involving guns rose by nearly 13 percent with 70 experienced in 2018 compared to 62 in the five-year average, he said.

But from 2017 to 2018, the city saw gun crimes drop from 74 to 70 incidents, a 5.4 percent decline.

Property crimes dropped by 14 percent in 2018 compared to the five-year average. The number dropped from 1,799 incidents to 1,536, according to the data presented to the council.