Cape police chase suspected car thief to Illinois

A suspect wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest eluded officers in Cape Girardeau and Illinois on Wednesday.

A Cape Girardeau officer spotted a stolen Dodge Avenger driving near the intersection of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, public-information officer Richard McCall wrote in an email. The officer recognized the vehicle from a stolen-vehicle report taken earlier Wednesday, McCall wrote.

The officer activated his lights and siren and pursued the vehicle as it turned east onto Highway 74 until it went over the bridge into Illinois, where the Alexander County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department picked up the pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle, McCall wrote.

A resident near Thebes, Illinois, found the abandoned Dodge Avenger later Wednesday, McCall wrote.