NewsJuly 10, 2017

Cape police caution against alarm over large smoke ring seen Saturday

A curious circular smoke formation Saturday evening raised questions for many residents of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. As seen in the air and on social media, the large ring of smoke floated through the sky about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the northwest part of town...

Southeast Missourian
A smoke ring was seen over the Cape Girardeau area after a fireworks shoot Saturday evening at the Elks Lodge 639, prompting some alarm and a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. (Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page)
A smoke ring was seen over the Cape Girardeau area after a fireworks shoot Saturday evening at the Elks Lodge 639, prompting some alarm and a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. (Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page)

A curious circular smoke formation Saturday evening raised questions for many residents of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.

As seen in the air and on social media, the large ring of smoke floated through the sky about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the northwest part of town.

While a few of the smoke-spotters said they believed the ring to be a sign of extra-terrestrial life, the Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a Facebook post late Saturday to the contrary.

According to the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 600 times and garnered more than 1,200 reactions, the black ring of smoke originated from a fireworks shoot near Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau and was no cause for alarm.

“We aren’t expecting any alien abductions tonight in Cape Girardeau,” the department’s post stated.

After one person expressed skepticism on Facebook about the explanation for the smoke ring, the department replied: “We promise we aren’t making it up. We had an officer and some fire trucks track down the source. It was definitely from fireworks.”

Pertinent address:

639 Elks Lane, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

