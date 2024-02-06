Cape police break up juvenile brawl at Capaha

Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park.
Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a "physical fight" broke out among the group after school Wednesday.
"Several of [the juvenile females] will be cited into juvenile (court)," Hann said via text message.
No other information was available at presstime.
