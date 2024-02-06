All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2017

Cape police arrest two in stolen vehicle, including murder suspect

Murder charges were filed in Wisconsin against one of two people arrested by Cape Girardeau police earlier this month, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release Friday. Police went to a Shell gas station in Cape Girardeau at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 9 in reference to a stolen vehicle that had been located using OnStar, Limbaugh said in the release...

Southeast Missourian

Murder charges were filed in Wisconsin against one of two people arrested by Cape Girardeau police earlier this month, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release Friday.

Police went to a Shell gas station in Cape Girardeau at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 9 in reference to a stolen vehicle that had been located using OnStar, Limbaugh said in the release.

“It was reported the stolen vehicle was owned by the victim of a recent homicide that occurred in Rock County, Wisconsin,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh said the victim, a woman, was stabbed 33 times.

Cape Girardeau police arrested the two occupants in the stolen vehicle, Julian Collazo and Nicole Kazar. They were charged with felonies in Cape Girardeau County of tampering with a motor vehicle, Limbaugh said.

Judge Benjamin Lewis set bond for each defendant at $50,000 cash, Limbaugh said in the release.

Limbaugh said murder charges have been filed in Wisconsin against Collazo.

“By agreement with Rock County, it is anticipated that both individuals will shortly be returned to Wisconsin to answer for their involvement in that murder,” Limbaugh said.

Pertinent address:

Rock County, Wis.

