Police have arrested a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and are searching for another man after a shootout Wednesday in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. in front of Rhodes 101 Stop at 1126 N. Sprigg St.

According to police, Yamango Jiles, of 841 S. Sprigg St., met his ex-girlfriend, Emily Ayers at the convenience store in order to 'get some money from Ayers."

Yamango Jiles, apprehended by police for matching the description of a suspect involved in a shooting, sits handcuffed near the intersection of Sprigg and Elm Streets after a shooting Wednesday at Rhodes 101 Stops on N. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Police Det. Doug Hays wrote in a probable-cause statement that Jiles and Ayers had "a small argument about the amount of money that Ayers had owed Jiles."

Ayers then walked back to her vehicle in which her current boyfriend, Cedric Howard, was sitting.

Jiles then pulled next to one of the gas pumps. Howard exited the vehicle and walked toward Jiles.

The two men argued and both "pulled out a firearm" and began shooting at each other, Hays wrote.