Police have arrested a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and are searching for another man after a shootout Wednesday in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street.
The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. in front of Rhodes 101 Stop at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
According to police, Yamango Jiles, of 841 S. Sprigg St., met his ex-girlfriend, Emily Ayers at the convenience store in order to 'get some money from Ayers."
Police Det. Doug Hays wrote in a probable-cause statement that Jiles and Ayers had "a small argument about the amount of money that Ayers had owed Jiles."
Ayers then walked back to her vehicle in which her current boyfriend, Cedric Howard, was sitting.
Jiles then pulled next to one of the gas pumps. Howard exited the vehicle and walked toward Jiles.
The two men argued and both "pulled out a firearm" and began shooting at each other, Hays wrote.
According to a news release issued Thursday by police, about 12 gun shots were reported.
Neither man was struck during the shooting, but at least one vehicle was hit, according to the probable-cause statement.
Jiles headed south on Sprigg Street.
He was arrested in the 800 block of South Sprigg St., in front of his mother's house, police said.
Police recovered a 10 mm Glock handgun from the suspect's waistband, the news release said.
Jiles has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He is in custody. Cash bond has been set at $50,000, according to circuit court records.
Howard, the other shooter, fled the scene in an unknown direction and is still at large, according to the probable-cause statement.
