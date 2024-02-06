All sections
October 1, 2021

Cape police arrest final suspect for Sept. 23 homicide

Cape Girardeau police arrested the third and final suspect Wednesday for the Sept. 23 homicide of David Flores. Officers arrested Mylik Starnes, an 18-year-old male from Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police are holding Starnes on an active warrant for murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Flores...

Monica Obradovic
Mylik Stames
Mylik StamesCape Girardeau Police Department

Cape Girardeau police arrested the third and final suspect Wednesday for the Sept. 23 homicide of David Flores.

Officers arrested Mylik Starnes, an 18-year-old male from Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police are holding Starnes on an active warrant for murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Flores.

Deljah Z. James and Isaiah Keon Triplett, both 18, were arrested in connection to Flores' death in the past week.

Flores, 39, was shot and killed at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.

In a statement released Wednesday, investigators stated they are confident all three suspects connected to the homicide are currently in custody. No further arrests for the homicide of Flores are anticipated at this time, according to the statement.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Poplar Bluff Police Department assisted in apprehending Starnes.

