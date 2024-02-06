Cape plans to open police substation on city's south side

The Cape Girardeau Police Department plans to open a substation in the south part of the city after it moves from its current Sprigg Street headquarters to a site near Arena Park, a police official said Thursday.

Police Lt. Brad Smith announced plans for a substation at a meeting Thursday of south-side residents at the Shawnee Park Center.

Smith said after the meeting there is no timetable for when a substation would open. The storefront substation would be housed in a business that will donate the space, he said.

"It will be like an office," he said, adding officers will be able to take crime statements at that location.

Smith said the city is "working with businesses" to determine a location.

Community members listen during a community workshop meeting Thursday held by the Authentic Voices group of south Cape Girardeau residents at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We have to have some type of brick-and-mortar presence in South Cape," said Smith.

The new $11 million police station, now under construction at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, is scheduled to open in March, he said.

The existing police station at 40 S. Sprigg St. is closer to the south-side neighborhood than the new station.

Some neighborhood residents have questioned whether it will take longer for police to respond to incidents in the south part of the city once the new station opens.

But Smith said that won't be the case.

Officers patrol the neighborhood and will continue to do so, according to Smith.

He said officers patrol in their cars, which often serve as their offices.

With computer technology, officers can work on their reports in their vehicles, he said.