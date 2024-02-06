Cape plans to open police substation on city's south side

The Cape Girardeau Police Department plans to open a substation in the south part of the city after it moves from its current Sprigg Street headquarters to a site near Arena Park, a police official said Thursday.
Police Lt. Brad Smith announced plans for a substation at a meeting Thursday of south-side residents at the Shawnee Park Center.
Smith said after the meeting there is no timetable for when a substation would open. The storefront substation would be housed in a business that will donate the space, he said.
"It will be like an office," he said, adding officers will be able to take crime statements at that location.
Smith said the city is "working with businesses" to determine a location.
"We have to have some type of brick-and-mortar presence in South Cape," said Smith.
The new $11 million police station, now under construction at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, is scheduled to open in March, he said.
The existing police station at 40 S. Sprigg St. is closer to the south-side neighborhood than the new station.
Some neighborhood residents have questioned whether it will take longer for police to respond to incidents in the south part of the city once the new station opens.
But Smith said that won't be the case.
Officers patrol the neighborhood and will continue to do so, according to Smith.
He said officers patrol in their cars, which often serve as their offices.
With computer technology, officers can work on their reports in their vehicles, he said.
City manager Scott Meyer said the city government has no plans to reuse the existing police station. He said the building probably will be sold to the highest bidder.
Smith echoed Meyer's comments.
"It doesn't fit our needs," Smith said.
About 30 people attended the community workshop, organized by the Authentic Voices neighborhood group as part of the South Cape Neighborhood Development Initiative.
The initiative is an effort by residents, in partnership with the city, to improve the city's south side.
Meyer, the city manager, discussed plans for improved street lighting in that neighborhood. Residents had called for better lighting at a previous south-side meeting.
Meyer said the city will pay the costs for Ameren Missouri to convert 79 streetlights from traditional 100-watt bulbs to 250-watt LED lights that would better illuminate the neighborhood.
The brighter lights will be in an area from the Mississippi River west to West End Boulevard and from Highway 74 south to Southern Expressway, he told residents.
"We think that will be a great improvement," Meyer said.
Malcolm McCrae, who describes himself as an artist and educator, said the neighborhood needs a way for "young people to express themselves."
He said the neighborhood needs places for people "to be able to do music and do art." McCrae suggested the south-side neighborhood has lower-priced houses that could be transformed into art studios and would be "perfect for creatives."
Authentic Voices' Melissa Stickel said efforts are under way by residents and members of various groups to develop programs to turn the Shawnee Park Center into an active community center that will serve the needs of the neighborhood.
