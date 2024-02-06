Cape plans to construct restrooms at Indian Park

A permanent restroom facility will be erected at Cape Girardeau's Indian Park, answering a long-running complaint from park users who now must make do with a portable toilet.
Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, "I think it will be installed in less than a year."
She said prefabricated concrete restrooms will be placed at Indian Park and near the Red House museum downtown.
"They come ready to go. All we have to do is put the slab in and hook up the connections, the utilities," Jones said.
The new restrooms will be similar to the facility installed at Kiwanis Park within the past four years, she said.
The lack of permanent restrooms at Indian Park can be a challenge.
Participants at a Cape Girardeau church's celebration at Indian Park last month were bussed to the church, House of Prayer, located several blocks away to use a restroom.
Ramona Bailey attended the celebration and voiced frustration there has been no permanent restroom facility installed at Indian Park.
Bussing people to a restroom is "ridiculous," she said, explaining it underscores the need for permanent restrooms at the park.
The small park at Lorimier and William streets is heavily used, especially by the neighborhood's black residents.
Bailey said the park would be used even more if it had a permanent restroom. She recently urged the Cape Girardeau City Council to proceed with the project.
Cape Girardeau city officials promised to erect permanent restrooms in several city parks as part of a parks/stormwater tax-extension measure approved by voters in April 2018.
While the initial focus has been on planned projects at Capaha Park, Jones said the city is moving ahead with the restroom project.
City staff have been looking at the best locations to hook up water and sewer for restrooms at Indian Park and near the Red House, located near the south parking lot on Main Street, she said.
But Bailey said she and others want to see restrooms installed at Indian Park sooner rather than later.
"At this point, we really don't care where you put it (at the park)," she said.
When it comes to park improvements, "it seems like Indian Park is always left out," Bailey said.
"I feel it is just not important to them and they are going to push it off and push it off as long as they can," she said of city staff and officials.
Jones said she understands the public's concern. Indian park users "have been waiting for a long time, and I can understand their desire for it to be done as quickly as possible." she said. "So, we are working hard on it."
