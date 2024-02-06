Cape plans to construct restrooms at Indian Park

A permanent restroom facility will be erected at Cape Girardeau's Indian Park, answering a long-running complaint from park users who now must make do with a portable toilet.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, "I think it will be installed in less than a year."

She said prefabricated concrete restrooms will be placed at Indian Park and near the Red House museum downtown.

"They come ready to go. All we have to do is put the slab in and hook up the connections, the utilities," Jones said.

The new restrooms will be similar to the facility installed at Kiwanis Park within the past four years, she said.

The lack of permanent restrooms at Indian Park can be a challenge.

Participants at a Cape Girardeau church's celebration at Indian Park last month were bussed to the church, House of Prayer, located several blocks away to use a restroom.

Ramona Bailey attended the celebration and voiced frustration there has been no permanent restroom facility installed at Indian Park.

Bussing people to a restroom is "ridiculous," she said, explaining it underscores the need for permanent restrooms at the park.

The small park at Lorimier and William streets is heavily used, especially by the neighborhood's black residents.