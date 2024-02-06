Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community

With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

The global health crisis resulted in empty store shelves and consumer purchase limits on toilet paper and paper towels, the exact items made at the Cape Girardeau plant.

P&G products represent a majority of items on USA Today's list of supplies that have been selling out during the pandemic -- leaving the company with the challenge of how to respond to the demand.

The official COVID response statement from the corporate offices outlines the company's priorities: Protect health and wellbeing of P&G workers; serve customers with their brands; and support communities and relief agencies on the frontlines of the pandemic. The Cape Girardeau plant appears to be addressing all three components.

"All of this happened very quickly," Tara McMullin, human resources manager for Family Care at the Cape Girardeau plant, said. "We're a large plant and made sure we were doing the right thing by our employees and putting protocols in place to keep them safe because we needed them coming into work in order to keep production moving in the right direction."

P&G employee Melodie Burnett poses inside the Cape Girardeau County plant in an undated photo. Submitted

With 20 years of experience working for P&G, McMullin swiftly assembled leaders from all aspects of the business to put a plan in place.

Within a week, they had temperature checks, acquired masks for all employees and contractors and secured extra masks for employees to be safe in the community "in order to keep their families safe," McMullin said.

The plan consisted of workers changing their start and end time, "but everybody was so thankful that we were going above and beyond to keep people safe, and the ability to continue working," she said.

Brent Herdina, utilities area leader and a 29-year P&G veteran, said the changes put in place made him put things in perspective, including "how to treat and evaluate your own life day-to-day."

Fred Sparks, tissue line leader with 21-years at P&G, added that workers felt protected.

P&G employee Derrick Dean poses inside the Cape Girardeau County plant in an undated photo. Submitted

"P&G went over and above to make sure not only are we protected, but our families are protected," he said. "And even while we're doing our jobs, they have protocols in place for us to make sure that we stay safe, even though we come and go and interact with other people."

Remarkably, they have not had to shut down any lines or departments because of employees being in quarantine.

Jack Geissinger, Family Care plant manager, said they might lose a few hours cleaning the line if they had a person under quarantine, but the employees don't want to shut down.

"They know how important getting these products out to the community is," he said. "There's a point of pride around making supplies people need. They step up every day and demonstrate that."

Geissinger has been with Procter & Gamble for 37 years with the last six in Cape Girardeau.

A P & G employee gets their temperature checked at a location in Pennsylvania. Submitted

"We get used to that attitude here in Cape," Geissinger said, "but having been in other plants that's a whole different level in my mind what we see in Cape Girardeau versus other places."

Kristina Christian, towel line leader, has been with P&G for 22 years and is thankful "because we are able to come to work and able to continue to support our families through the pandemic by being able to come to work every day and to have a company that is taking care of you, giving you the necessary supplies to be safe at work and home."

Being one of the larger volume-producing sites, operating on 1,300 acres with over 3 million-square-feet of building under roof, comes with responsibility to get product on the shelves and in homes.

In order to meet climbing consumer demand, the Cape Family Care plant, one of six Family Care plants in the U.S. making Charmin, had to run at full capacity 24-hours a day and even during holidays. The division also makes Bounty Paper Towels. Additionally, the Cape Girardeau P&G plant is home to a Baby Care plant that makes diapers.

"We're doing what we can; we run all we can," Geissinger said. "At Christmas, employees volunteered to come to work "because they know how important it is, which is a big deal. That speaks to how committed they are to delivering business for customers and consumers."

Geissinger said business was "very healthy before the pandemic hit," but adds they realize how great the need is, adding, "No matter how much you make, it's going to be to be sold as quickly as folks can get it."

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, strong demand for cleaning and hygiene products driven by the coronavirus pandemic propelled the Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant to its largest single quarter sales increase in 15 years.

"We don't anticipate any slowdown," Geissinger said. "We try to look a quarter at a time; this quarter we're going to be full. It took off and really hasn't stopped."

He credits the employees and leadership for stepping up with fewer resources, juggling new schedules and being short-handed at times due to workers in quarantine -- but they continue to meet demand.

"We've had a good year plus," Geissinger said. "For about a year and a half, we've been doing extremely well.