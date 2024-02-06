Cape PD seeking assistance in locating drug trafficking suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 40-year-old Thomas Jordan.
Police issued a warrant on Jordan for felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting felony arrest. His bond is currently set at $75,000 cash.
Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts may contact Cape Girardeau police at (573) 335-6621.
