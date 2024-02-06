Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash

Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department.
Police released four photos of the suspect and stated the woman is believed to have stolen an undisclosed amount of money from Quality Car Wash at 1354 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
