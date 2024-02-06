Cape PD reviewing evidence on catalytic converter thefts

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reviewing evidence regarding several thefts of catalytic converters.
Department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann said there have been a few instances of the thefts around town.
According to Hann, police detectives have condensed the cases down and are reviewing all of the evidence they have on the thefts.
