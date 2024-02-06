All sections
March 4, 2021

Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Rodney Drive and Themis Street. One caller reported seeing an adult Black male standing in a lot in the area and firing several shots from a handgun into the air. The caller, however, wished to remain anonymous and didn’t provide additional information.

A few minutes after 9 p.m., police received reports multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard. One caller told officers two cars were speeding through the area when the gunshots were fired, but offered no additional information.

In both instances, officers didn’t find shell casings, property damage or victims.

Anyone with information on either report may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

