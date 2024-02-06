Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Rodney Drive and Themis Street. One caller reported seeing an adult Black male standing in a lot in the area and firing several shots from a handgun into the air. The caller, however, wished to remain anonymous and didn’t provide additional information.