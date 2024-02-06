Cape PD recruitment tool: It's 'a perfect-size' department

By playing to its strengths as a department, Cape Girardeau police say they’ve weathered trends that have left other departments in need of recruits in recent years.

But public-information officer Rich McCall said that doesn’t mean the department doesn’t face challenges.

“If you start at the bottom and look up in terms of recruitment problems, not a lot of people want to be cops,” McCall said.

Even those who do face a variety of hurdles — some literal — separating a candidate and a badge. From the physical and mental tests to the criminal background check, many candidates are ruled out from the start.

“There are some people who go on a ride-along and see what it’s like, and they think it’s too dangerous; it’s too stressful,” he said.

To meet these challenges, Cape Girardeau police have made it a priority to maintain a close working relationship with Southeast Missouri State University’s police adacemy.

Several officers even serve as adjunct professors for the academy.

“We like to stay in somewhat constant communication with the criminal justice department at the University,” McCall said. “You get kids that are in college, but even then, they tend to want to go home and do law enforcement in their own area.”

Or, he added, some head to larger departments for the potential of a larger salary.

But McCall said those most concerned with making money pass over law enforcement in the first place.

“That’s never been a real issue to me personally,” he said. “The issue to me is: Is it a good department?”

He said that is where Cape Girardeau’s department shines. Of the five police agencies he’s served, McCall said his current department has a top-flight culture.