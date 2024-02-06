Cape PD phone lines temporarily down

The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s business lines are not working at this time.
The department stated the city’s IT Department is actively working to fix the problem.
911 lines are working at this time. To contact the police communications unit during the outage period, call 573-334-4400 or 573-334-4462.
If you have a non-emergency report, police ask citizens to consider using the online reporting portal at https://capegirardeaupolicemo.policetocitizen.com/Home
Police stated an update will be announced when the phones are back in service.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.