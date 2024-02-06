Cape PD pays tribute to two officers killed 60 years ago

Crittendon was shot in the abdomen while walking to the passenger side of the vehicle, and died 11 days later on March 21, 1961, at Southeast Hospital. He had previously turned in his notice and was serving his last shift with the department. He was shot just 90 minutes before his shift ended.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the two had responded with other officers to a report of two men loitering near Kroger in Town Plaza. Shortly after responding, several officers were engaged in a chase with the pair.

Following the shootout, the two men stole a car from a group of Southeast Missouri State College students, and later assaulted a farmer in Glen Allen and also took his car. The pair exchanged gunfire with a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper before evading capture. Troopers arrested one of the suspects the next day near Grassy, Missouri. He had suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and an arm from the previous day's exchange. The second suspect was arrested weeks later near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Goss and Crittendon were 67 and 24 years old, respectively, when they died. Goss was buried at Fairmount Cemetery, and Crittendon was buried at Memorial Cemetery.

According to Hann, a total of five Cape Girardeau police officers have been killed in the line of duty. In addition to Martin, Goss and Crittendon, chief Nathaniel Hutson was killed Oct. 7, 1922, and patrolman Albert Demortiers died Oct. 27, 1917.