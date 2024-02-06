Cape PD, other agencies hold active shooter drill

On Friday, personnel of Cape Girardeau Police and Fire departments partnered with other agencies to participate in an active shooter drill.

The yearly drill took place at Cape Girardeau Junior High School and prepares the departments for a combined response in the case of an actual emergency taking place at a school, business or other public space.

Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said it is good for the departments to hold the drill in a variety of locations so personnel know how to react in different building layouts.

“All the buildings are kind of different. It’s good to know the different layouts and how they work. The larger-scale buildings, like the junior high building or wherever else we have been able to go, they are a good facsimile for any large building,” Droege said. “They will all be similar in terms of multiple floors, a variety of criss-cross hallways, door structures, door layouts. Practicing in a large environment of any kind is going to help translate to any of the buildings.”

Civilian volunteers acted as victims, suspects and bystanders as officers responded to real-world scenarios as they played out in the school. Students were not in the building at the time of the drill. Cape Girardeau teacher Stephanie Craft volunteered to take part.