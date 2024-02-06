Cape PD operating as usual despite hazardous conditions

“We expect all of our officers to still come in, regardless of how bad road conditions become,” Hann said. “We still offer all of our services but our response may be delayed due to roadway conditions and an unusually high call volume.”

Hann explained the department does its best to respond to every call in a timely manner, but it can be challenging when roads are hazardous.

“Yesterday (Monday) we went from pushing car after car through icy intersections, to working motor vehicle accidents, to responding to reports of physical disturbances,” Hann said. “We ask that citizens refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary.”