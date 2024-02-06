All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2021

Cape PD operating as usual despite hazardous conditions

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will conduct business as usual despite potentially hazardous road conditions and below-freezing temperatures. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the department remains open and fully operational, even when businesses, state offices and city facilities are closed. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will conduct business as usual despite potentially hazardous road conditions and below-freezing temperatures.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the department remains open and fully operational, even when businesses, state offices and city facilities are closed.

“We expect all of our officers to still come in, regardless of how bad road conditions become,” Hann said. “We still offer all of our services but our response may be delayed due to roadway conditions and an unusually high call volume.”

Hann explained the department does its best to respond to every call in a timely manner, but it can be challenging when roads are hazardous.

“Yesterday (Monday) we went from pushing car after car through icy intersections, to working motor vehicle accidents, to responding to reports of physical disturbances,” Hann said. “We ask that citizens refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary.”

