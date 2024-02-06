All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 21, 2023

Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state line

Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20. Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office advising them a white Pontiac would possibly be crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge being driven by Michael Goldsmith Jr., according to a news release from CGPD. ...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20.

Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office advising them a white Pontiac would possibly be crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge being driven by Michael Goldsmith Jr., according to a news release from CGPD. Goldsmith was wanted on two warrants, one for a parole violation and the second for aggravated assault.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers located the vehicle at a gas pump at Independence Street and Caruthers avenue 15 minutes after the initial phone call.

Goldsmith was taken into custody and booked at the police department pending extradition to Illinois.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy