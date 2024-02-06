Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state line

Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20.
Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office advising them a white Pontiac would possibly be crossing the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge being driven by Michael Goldsmith Jr., according to a news release from CGPD. Goldsmith was wanted on two warrants, one for a parole violation and the second for aggravated assault.
Officers located the vehicle at a gas pump at Independence Street and Caruthers avenue 15 minutes after the initial phone call.
Goldsmith was taken into custody and booked at the police department pending extradition to Illinois.
