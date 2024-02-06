Cape PD not expecting outbreak in crime during midday darkness

On the eve of the solar eclipse, Cape Girardeau police have a message for worried residents: It’s an eclipse, and not the end of the world.

“I think the unknown is making people’s brain go into overload,” public-information officer Rich McCall said Friday. “I think it’s the human factor that’s spun it into something it’s not.”

He said the department is prepared to deal with extra traffic but not anticipating any sort of spike in crime.

“Most of it’s going to be like — and this may sound silly — but like the move-in at SEMO, with people coming and going and a larger volume of traffic to have

extra officers on hand to help with the extra flow of traffic,” McCall said.

“But as in expecting higher crime rates and stuff like that, we’re not.”

He said despite the eclipse’s rarity, it poses fewer public-safety issues than other, more routine celebrations.

“Comparing it to the Fourth of July, people have fireworks, and they could hazardously use fireworks,” he said. “We’re talking about the sun being blocked by the moon for about three minutes, and then it’s gone. ... I’ll be honest with you: Me, I’d be more interested in seeing Michio Kaku talk at SEMO than the eclipse myself.”

He also pointed out the timing of the event is conducive to keeping public order.

“People gotta go to work on Tuesday,” McCall said. “For law enforcement and things not getting out of hand, it’s great because it’s on a Monday and it’s in the middle of the day. Most people don’t go party and hoot and holler and break into people’s houses in the middle of the day.”