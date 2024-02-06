All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2020

Cape PD names patrolman Tanner Hiett 2020 Employee of the Year

Patrolman Tanner Hiett has been named the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s 2020 Employee of the Year. Hiett began working with department in 2016 in the patrol division. Since then, Hiett has added to his responsibilities by becoming a field training officer, joining the department’s special-response team and working as part of the crisis intervention team...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Tanner Hiett, left, receives the department's 2020 Employee of the Year award from police chief Wes Blair.
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Tanner Hiett, left, receives the department's 2020 Employee of the Year award from police chief Wes Blair.

Patrolman Tanner Hiett has been named the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s 2020 Employee of the Year.

Hiett began working with department in 2016 in the patrol division. Since then, Hiett has added to his responsibilities by becoming a field training officer, joining the department’s special-response team and working as part of the crisis intervention team.

Hiett is “the epitome of a team player and he regularly volunteers for calls, assists officers without a formal request and is personable,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page announcing the award.

