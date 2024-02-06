Cape PD looking for assistance in finding fugitive

Cape Girardeau police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted on a warrant for child molestation.

Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony.

According to an alert issued by police Friday morning, Twiggs is a registered sex offender who fled from officers in his vehicle and then fled on foot when they attempted to apprehend him.