NewsAugust 17, 2019

Cape PD looking for assistance in finding fugitive

Cape Girardeau police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted on a warrant for child molestation. Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Jeremiah Twiggs
Jeremiah Twiggs

Cape Girardeau police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted on a warrant for child molestation.

Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape Girardeau is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony.

According to an alert issued by police Friday morning, Twiggs is a registered sex offender who fled from officers in his vehicle and then fled on foot when they attempted to apprehend him.

“We request that anyone in the community who may have information on Twiggs to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department as soon as possible,” department public information officer Joey Hann said. “It is our intention to get him off of our streets safely so that he does not have the opportunity to harm anyone else or commit further crimes.”

Hann added “it is the practice of the Cape Girardeau Police Department to diligently pursue and apprehend any dangerous fugitives, but we are specifically focused on these efforts when the offender has the ability and the propensity to further victimize children in our community.”

Twiggs is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

The police department can be reached at (573) 335-6621. All calls can be kept confidential.

Local News
