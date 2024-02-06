Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street

Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and evidence was secured by officers who responded to the area.

“Officers responded but the suspects and suspect vehicles had already fled the scene,” Hann stated. “The victims who were shot at fled also and have not come forward to cooperate with an investigation at this point.”

Video footage of the incident was publicly shared Saturday afternoon by a Facebook user claiming to have received the video from a friend. The post, which included inaccurate information about the date the incident occurred, was viewed more than 10,000 times in 24 hours.