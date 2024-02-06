All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2020

Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street

Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and evidence was secured by officers who responded to the area...

Ben Matthews
A neighborhood watch sign hangs at the corner of South Ellis and College streets Sunday, five days after multiple gunshots were reported near the intersection, in Cape Girardeau. The incident remains under investiagtion by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
A neighborhood watch sign hangs at the corner of South Ellis and College streets Sunday, five days after multiple gunshots were reported near the intersection, in Cape Girardeau. The incident remains under investiagtion by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews

Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and evidence was secured by officers who responded to the area.

“Officers responded but the suspects and suspect vehicles had already fled the scene,” Hann stated. “The victims who were shot at fled also and have not come forward to cooperate with an investigation at this point.”

Video footage of the incident was publicly shared Saturday afternoon by a Facebook user claiming to have received the video from a friend. The post, which included inaccurate information about the date the incident occurred, was viewed more than 10,000 times in 24 hours.

The footage shows two subjects walking toward the pedestrian bridge over Highway 74 shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday as a black SUV enters the frame.

A pedestrian bridge over Highway 74 is seen at the intersection of South Ellis and College streets Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Police are investigating a Tuesday night report of shots fired near the intersection.
A pedestrian bridge over Highway 74 is seen at the intersection of South Ellis and College streets Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Police are investigating a Tuesday night report of shots fired near the intersection.Ben Matthews

Over the course of about 30 seconds, two subjects are seen exiting the vehicle with their arms extended and pointed toward the two pedestrians, followed by more than a dozen bangs. The two subjects then re-enter the vehicle, and as they exit the frame, a second series of bangs can be heard in the video.

The matter remains under investigation and police are encouraging anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

