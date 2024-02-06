Cape PD investigates shooting

Police are investigating a Tuesday evening, March 19, shooting that injured a victim who was taken to a local emergency room for injuries not considered life threatening.
In a news release, police say two subjects were taken into custody. The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Bloomfield Road around 8:10 p.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
