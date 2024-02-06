Cape PD investigates report of gunshots at apartment complex

Cape Girardeau police discovered bullet holes while responding to a report of shots fired early Thursday morning at an apartment complex.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight in the 2000 block of Perryville Road. Officers found damage at the scene consistent with small-caliber bullets in a wall and window of an apartment building.
No one was injured in the incident. Cape Girardeau officers were unable to locate any witnesses or suspects.
