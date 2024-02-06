The Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.
Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, Hann stated, but no direct witnesses or suspects were located.
Officers canvassed the area and found evidence gunshots were fired near the intersection South Sprigg and William streets, and it was later discovered one bullet struck St. Mary’s Cathedral at 615 William St.
At this point, Hann stated, there are no suspects and no direct witnesses to the incident.
