All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 8, 2020

Cape PD investigate shots fired Saturday morning striking St. Mary's Cathedral

The Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, Hann stated, but no direct witnesses or suspects were located...

Ben Matthews
St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral is seen April 21 in Cape Girardeau.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral is seen April 21 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, Hann stated, but no direct witnesses or suspects were located.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers canvassed the area and found evidence gunshots were fired near the intersection South Sprigg and William streets, and it was later discovered one bullet struck St. Mary’s Cathedral at 615 William St.

At this point, Hann stated, there are no suspects and no direct witnesses to the incident.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy