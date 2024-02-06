All sections
December 11, 2020

Cape PD increasing traffic enforcement in Mount Auburn, Silver Springs area

Because of a high volume of speeding and careless driving complaints, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement efforts in the area of South Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road. According to a news release from the department, excessive speed has consistently been the greatest contributing circumstance in fatal car accidents throughout the State of Missouri. ...

Southeast Missourian

Because of a high volume of speeding and careless driving complaints, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement efforts in the area of South Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road.

According to a news release from the department, excessive speed has consistently been the greatest contributing circumstance in fatal car accidents throughout the State of Missouri. The area of increased enforcement contains schools, medical facilities, restaurants and shopping centers.

“We want our citizens and visitors to safely travel through this region as they frequent these areas,” the release stated. “We ask the pubic to consider helping us reduce our traffic-related accidents and injuries by slowing down and driving with care this holiday season.”

