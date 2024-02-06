All sections
NewsJune 15, 2022

Cape PD holds weekly Neighborhood Roll Calls

The Neighborhood Roll Calls take place from June 2 to Aug. 25 every year to give members of the community a daily breakdown of what the Cape Girardeau Police Department does in the community and the officers are there to provide information and listen to the community...

Beau Nations
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

The Neighborhood Roll Calls take place from June 2 to Aug. 25 every year to give members of the community a daily breakdown of what the Cape Girardeau Police Department does in the community and the officers are there to provide information and listen to the community.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, officers will block off the intersection of Locust Street and Ranney Avenue at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"We want people to come out and see what we are dealing with and hear what we are talking about," Droege said. "Then, more importantly, we want to hear from them. We want to know what they are talking about, what they are thinking about. It gives a peek into our operations and gets us in contact on a real face-to-face level. It is a great way for them to come talk to us."

Officers at the CGPD perform a roll call or briefing every day on the job, so fellow officers know what to expect or things to look out for during their time on duty. By providing the community with a roll call, Droege said it puts the department and community in a better foothold allowing the two to come together.

"I know overall, in Cape Girardeau between these event, like Coffee with a Cop, either in person or virtual, it's always a pretty high turnout, high engagement," he said. "Our community is pretty well engaged and we really have great rappport."

Snacks and beverages will be provided at CGPD's Nieghborhood Roll Call. For more information, visit the Cape Girardeau Police Department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/capepolice or visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Individuals may also submit an anonymous crime tip on the city's website.

