Cape PD holds weekly Neighborhood Roll Calls

The Neighborhood Roll Calls take place from June 2 to Aug. 25 every year to give members of the community a daily breakdown of what the Cape Girardeau Police Department does in the community and the officers are there to provide information and listen to the community.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, officers will block off the intersection of Locust Street and Ranney Avenue at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"We want people to come out and see what we are dealing with and hear what we are talking about," Droege said. "Then, more importantly, we want to hear from them. We want to know what they are talking about, what they are thinking about. It gives a peek into our operations and gets us in contact on a real face-to-face level. It is a great way for them to come talk to us."