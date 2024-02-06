“In the past, we experienced a short span of outlaw motorcycle and hybrid street gang activity, but many of their influential members have since been incarcerated,” Hann said. “The Cape Girardeau Police Department has historically done well with identifying such activity at its early onset and disrupting the activity before it can root and evolve into violence.”

Although Cape Girardeau police are watching for potential gang activity, keeping tabs on the number of gang members who could potentially reside in the city is troublesome.

“Determining an accurate number of gang members is very difficult,” Hann said. “We have a large number of younger residents who emulate gang affiliations through graffiti, tattoos and artwork, but they were never formally inducted into any organized gang. The opposite side of the spectrum that makes an accurate count of gang members difficult is the fact that many members who are legitimate make efforts to mask their affiliations and memberships.”

Law enforcement strategies

The Cape Girardeau Police Department utilizes multiple strategies to counter gang activity.

“One tactic our officers use to combat gang activity is to categorize and gather intelligence on potential gang activity and members,” Hann said. “We log affiliations and associations for suspects, and often use this intelligence to create and link criminal acts for potential gang connections.

“Our corrections officers also categorize all possible gang tattoos for suspects and inmates that are taken into custody, and our school resource officers, community service officers, patrolman and task force officers are always vigilant in documenting tattoos, graffiti, clothing and images that could suggest gang affiliations.”

Anyone with any information about possible gang activity in the area may submit an anonymous tip with Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out the form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android. Anyone with information who lives outside of the department’s jurisdiction may contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 339-6312 or by completing the form at www.capecountysheriff.org/crime_tip.php or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 751-3313.